American Bully Dog Bites Delhi Teen, Police Case Filed

The 17-year-old girl was bitten by an American Bully dog, police said. (Representational)

A 17-year-old girl was injured after she was allegedly bitten by an American Bully in South Delhi's Neb Sarai, police said on Monday.

According to police, the incident took place on March 29 when the girl went on the terrace of her building where her neighbour Maan Singh (60) was present with his pet dog. Seeing the girl, the animal attacked her. The matter came to light after her father informed police.

The girl was rushed to a hospital, a senior police officer said.

The medical examination of the girl was done and a case was registered against the pet owner under IPC section 289 (Negligent conduct with respect to animal) and the matter is being investigated, he said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)