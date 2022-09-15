Ambulance Driver Shot Dead In Southwest Delhi

Sunil was returning from his work on a motorcycle when he was shot by two people. (Representational)

A 38-year-old ambulance driver was allegedly shot dead today morning by two unidentified people in southwest Delhi's Jafarpur Kalan, police said.

An incident of murder was reported around 9.30 am in Jafarpur Kalan area on a road connecting Samaspur Khalsa and Kazipur villages, they said.

The man who was shot dead has been identified as Sunil, a resident of Dhansa village, the police said.

Sunil was returning home from his work on a motorcycle when he was shot by two people who too were on a motorcycle, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

A case has been registered and teams have been formed to investigate the matter, police added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)