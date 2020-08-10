AIIMS Medical Attendant Arrested For Allegedly Fleeing With Patient's Money: Police

The police have recovered Rs 29,500 from the accused: Police (Representational)

A 52-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly fleeing with Rs 60,000 cash belonging to a media professional, who had gone to All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) for an eye operation, police said on Monday.

The accused, Satish Kumar Dhama, worked as a nursing attendant at the hospital and was hired through a placement agency. He belongs to Haridwar in Uttarakhand, they said.

According to the police, the patient went to the AIIMS on July 25 for an eye operation.

Before going in for the procedure, he handed over Rs 60,000 to Dhama, who was his medical attendant at the hospital, they said.

The patient asked him to wait till his procedure was over but instead, the accused decamped with the money, the police said.

"We registered a case and conducted raids in areas of Haridwar, Ghaziabad and Noida but couldn't find him," senior police official (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

While analysing the details of the suspect, the police found that he was using multiple phone numbers and regularly changing his location, but he had booked hotel rooms via an app, he said.

"On the basis of further analysis, our team conducted a raid in Gurgaon and arrested the accused from a hotel on Sunday night," the DCP said.

The police have recovered Rs 29,500 from him and further investigation is underway, he said.