Alka Lamba Back In Congress After 5 Years With Arvind Kejriwal's Party

Alka Lamba joined the Congress ahead of the Delhi assembly election next year

Former Aam Aami Party (AAP) MLA Alka Lamba on Saturday joined the Congress ahead of the Delhi assembly election next year.

She quit the Congress in 2014 to be a part of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's AAP but returned to the Congress after five years.

"I am very happy that the Congress party has again accepted me as its member. Though I was away from the party, I could not get separated from its ideology," she told ANI.

"I am thankful to Sonia (Gandhi) ji and Rahul (Gandhi) ji and also other Congress leaders. I have joined the party to give voice to the people and their issues. I have joined the party to give more power to it," added Ms Lamba.

Ms Lamba was disqualified from the legislative assembly in September for defection. The order of her disqualification was issued by Delhi assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel days after she announced she would join the Congress.

Mr Goel passed the order of disqualifying her from the house after considering a petition moved by AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj. Ms Lamba represented Chandni Chowk assembly seat.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.