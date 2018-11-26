Ajay Maken Writes To Delhi Speaker Over Frequent Special Sessions

A special session has been called on Monday to discuss the chilli powder attack on Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken Sunday wrote a letter to Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, expressing "disappointment" over frequent special sessions of the House called by the ruling AAP over "individual, worthless" issues.

A special session of Delhi Assembly has been called on Monday to discuss, among other issues, the recent red chilli powder attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the secretariat on November 20.

Mr Maken, who was Speaker of Delhi Assembly during the Sheila Dikshit government, pointed out that while Congress called three special sessions of the House during its 15-year rule, while the AAP has done so 15 times in its three-and-half years in power.

"No matter of public interest have been discussed in these special sessions called by the AAP government," he alleged.

Mr Maken, in his letter, said special sessions of the Assembly were called by the Congress to discuss conversion of vehicles to CNG, sealing and dilution of Delhi government's powers.

"Calling frequent special sessions of the Assembly on private, worthless issues not only hurts its image but also causes waste of public money," he said.

The Congress leader alleged that the AAP dispensation has no time for calling special sessions on issues like sealing, the "deteriorating" law-and-order situation and dengue, that directly affect the people of Delhi.