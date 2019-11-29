Air Quality In Delhi-NCR ''Satisfactory'', May Dip Slightly

The air quality index in the city read 83 at 1.30 pm. (Representational)

The air quality in Delhi-NCR improved to "satisfactory" levels on Friday as a result of rains and favourable wind speed over the last two to three days.

However, it is predicted to dip slightly by the evening due to a change in wind direction and drop in wind speed.

The air quality index in the city read 83 at 1.30 pm. Most of the 37 air quality monitoring stations in Delhi recorded AQI in the "satisfactory" category. Pusa registered the best AQI of 59.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered ''good'', 51-100 ''satisfactory'', 101-200 ''moderate'', 201-300 ''poor'', 301-400 ''very poor'' and 401-500 ''severe''. An AQI above 500 falls in the ''severe plus'' category.

Weather experts said slow wind speed (6-8 kilometers per hour) would lead to a dip in air quality but no drastic deterioration is expected.

The wind direction is northwesterly but the share of farm fires in Delhi''s pollution will only be around five percent as stubble burning has almost come to an end, they said.

The Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) said, "AQI is likely to deteriorate to the higher end of the moderate category on Friday. It may slip to the poor category on Saturday."