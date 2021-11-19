2nd Phase Of Red Light On, Gadi Off Launched In Delhi Amid Pollution Spike

The campaign was launched at 100 traffic signals in Delhi. (FILE)

To reduce vehicular pollution in the national capital, the Delhi government launched the second phase of its fortnight-long "Red Light On, Gadi Off" campaign at 100 traffic signals in the city on Friday.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai visited the ITO crossing and appealed to the public to make the fight against pollution successful.

The campaign was started on October 18 and was to end on November 18, but seeing the spike in the pollution levels, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government decided to start its second phase from Friday.

Mr Rai said researches have shown that nearly 30 per cent of the pollution in Delhi is due to internal sources with vehicular emissions being the biggest contributor.

He said every day, one person on an average burns fuel for 20-25 minutes at traffic junctions. This is wastage and also a major source of pollution, he added.

"The main aim of the 'Red Light On, Gadi Off' campaign is to reduce vehicular pollution in the city. We have now decided to extend this campaign for 15 days from today and it will continue till December 3," Mr Rai told reporters at the ITO crossing.

He requested the public to participate actively in the campaign.

Mr Rai said the Delhi government has been taking all necessary steps to control pollution, including a ban on the entry of trucks except for those carrying essential goods and a 100 per cent work from home for all government employees.

Later, in a statement, the government said various survey reports have been collected from all over Delhi regarding pollution.

The research and analysis from these show that while 70 per cent of Delhi's pollution is sourced from outside, vehicular pollution is the biggest contributor in the remaining 30 per cent that comes from within the city, the statement said.

On the Centre's decision to repeal three contentious farm laws, Mr Rai said it is a victory of the farmers protesting against the legislations.

"This is a big victory of the farmers' movement. The Centre should not only formally take these laws back in the next Parliament session, but should also make a law on the MSP (minimum support price) for the farmers' benefit," he said.

