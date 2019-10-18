Air Force Official's Mobile Snatched From Delhi's Connaught Place

A case has been registered and police is analysing CCTV footage..

In yet another incident of snatching, a 51-year-old senior Air Force official was allegedly robbed of his mobile phone on Thursday morning in New Delhi's Connaught Place area, police said.

The incident took place at around 6 am, they said.

In his complaint, the victim said he was cycling at Connaught Place in the morning when two unidentified motorcycle-borne people, in their 20s, snatched his pouch which contained a One Plus 6 mobile phone and Rs 200.

The miscreants then sped off using the radial road, the police said.

A case has been registered under section 379 (punishment for theft) of the IPC and police are analysing CCTV footage to nab the accused, a senior police officer said.

Earlier on Wednesday, a 32-year-old journalist working with a leading English language daily was allegedly robbed of his mobile phone by an unidentified man in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar.

