AIIMS Doctor Found Dead At His Rented Accommodation In Delhi: Police

The decomposed body of a 40-year-old AIIMS doctor was found at his rented accommodation in south Delhi's Hauz Khas area on Friday afternoon, the police said.

The police received information about foul smell emanating from a house in Gautam Nagar.

"After reaching the spot, a decomposed body of a male was found hanging in a room on the second floor. The room was locked from inside. The dead person was later identified as Mohit Singhla," senior police official (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

He was doing research in the department of Pediatrics in AIIMS Hospital and last attended office on Tuesday, Mr Thakur said.

He was a resident of Panchkula in Haryana and residing alone in the room since 2006, the police said, adding that the proceeding under section 174 CrPC has been initiated.