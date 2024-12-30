AIIMS Delhi To Set Up A Digital Platform For Unified Referral

Aimed at improving the treatment and care provided to seriously ill patients, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, will set up a new Critical Care Block in the premises of the Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre, the premier hospital's Director Dr M Srinivas said on Monday.

Dr Srinivas in a media interaction informed the new block will have 200 additional beds, which will increase the hospital's capacity to attend to an increasing number of patients who are being brought to the present Emergency ward requiring immediate treatment.

He said the Critical Care Block, which will be an extension of the current Emergency ward, is likely to be ready in the next two years.

It will have advanced medical technologies to treat serious and urgent cases. The current Emergency ward has 200 beds.

On an average, around 700 to 800 patients visit the AIIMS Emergency on a daily basis.

Many are unable to get admission and there is a long waiting list because of the unavailability of vacant beds.

The addition of 200 beds at the new Critical Care Block will reduce the burden to some extent, he said.

Besides the Critical Care block, an Infectious Diseases Centre is also likely to be set up.

Dr Srinivas also informed that the hospital is working on One AIIMS Referral Policy to facilitate seamless referral of patients to all AIIMS' across India.

He further said that a teleconsultation network, which was set up during Covid is being strengthened.