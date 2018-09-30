Ahead Of Polls Next Year, AAP Considers 'Small Ticket' Crowdfunding

The initiative will be launched at a meeting with volunteers from across the country on October 14.

Gearing up for the Lok Sabha polls next year, the Aam Aadmi Party is looking for fresh resources through crowd funding.

Various models of "small ticket" crowdfunding were discussed at a meeting attended by party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, party spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said.

"After election, we were dependent on big ticket fundings. Now, we are looking for small ticket crowdfunding by the people," Mr Bhardwaj told PTI.

He said one of the funding models discussed at the meeting was the collection of Rs 100 from every individual per month, convincing people that the AAP government was dedicated to work for them.

The AAP has already announced its in-charges in five of the seven Parliamentary constituencies in Delhi. Besides, the party aims to contest elections in other states, which adds up to around around 100 Lok Sabha seats. It will also fight Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

A senior party leader said the party planned to highlight the achievements of the AAP government in Delhi in the fields of education, health, power and water supply, and disseminate political messages across the country through different media.

The crowdfunding initiative will be launched at a meeting with party volunteers from across the country on October 14, he said.

