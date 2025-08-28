After Top Court Order, Delhi Plans Big Sterilisation, Vaccination Drive For Stray Dogs

The Delhi government is gearing up to launch a large-scale sterilisation and vaccination campaign for stray dogs, following recent directions from the Supreme Court. The drive will be conducted under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, and is being described as one of the most ambitious efforts to tackle the city's growing stray dog population.

According to officials, out of 78 government veterinary hospitals across the capital, 24 will be converted into dedicated vaccination centres. The administration is also studying the "Lucknow model" of stray dog management to design a new policy tailored to Delhi's urban scale.

Humane Approach at the Core

The campaign will bring together government departments, NGOs, private veterinarians, and volunteers. Authorities stress that the exercise will prioritise humane methods to address this issue. For this purpose, discussions have been held with animal activists/ lovers.

A Growing Challenge

Delhi faces an enormous challenge. The 2016 livestock census recorded around 8 lakh (800,000) stray dogs in the city. Officials believe the number has only grown since, intensifying concerns about both animal welfare and rising human-animal conflicts, including frequent bite cases.

The urgency has been spotlighted in public discussions, particularly through NDTV's special campaign 'India's Dog Dilemma', which examined the complexities of managing India's stray dog population- balancing public safety, animal rights, and the limits of civic infrastructure.

Lessons from Lucknow

The "Lucknow model", noted for its coordinated sterilisation and vaccination programme, is being closely studied for possible adaptation. Its systematic tracking system and emphasis on post-operative care could help Delhi manage the scale of operations required.

The Delhi government is expected to issue detailed guidelines in the coming weeks. Once rolled out, the campaign could become one of the largest sterilisation and vaccination drives undertaken in the capital, marking a significant step in addressing the city's long-standing stray dog crisis.