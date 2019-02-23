After Karol Bagh Fire, Delhi Government To Revise Building By-Laws

Seventeen people were killed in a fire at a hotel in Delhi's Karol Bagh. (Reuters)

The Delhi government has approved amendments to its building bylaws banning rooftop as well as basement kitchens and stopping issuance of fire safety certificates to guest houses having more than four floors, days after a massive blaze at a hotel in Karol Bagh killed 17 people.

According to the amendments, the owners of guest houses will have to submit floor plans indicating the use of each floor to the Delhi Fire Services, while applying for no objection certificate.

An inter-departmental meeting chaired by the Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain, has approved the amendments in the Delhi Building Bye Laws 2016 with an aim to put in place better fire safety measures in the national capital.

Special directives have been given regarding the use of rooftops, basements, passages and exit routes for curtailing the spread of fire in public buildings through the amendments.

"We have to strictly ensure that no one dies during such fire mishaps in the city," Mr Jain said while speaking about the amendments on Friday.

The deadly fire at Hotel Arpit Palace in Karol Bagh on February 12 had killed had killed 17 people and injuried three others.

The FIR had said a temporary makeshift made up of inflammable material was erected at the rooftop for the kitchen which was unauthorized similarly the kitchen in the basement was also operating illegally.

The approved amendments to the building bye laws say,"No kitchen will be allowed on rooftops or basements. No cooking activity of any kind will be permitted on rooftop or basement.

"Storage of inflammable material will not be allowed on the rooftops. No temporary roofing over the roof or terrace using FRP or any inflammable material will be allowed."