After Fight With Senior, Delhi Student Brings Gun To School For Revenge

The two had been in an argument during a school picnic organised by the school on. It turned into a scuffle and the younger student was injured.

Delhi | | Updated: October 26, 2018 20:33 IST
School guards intervened and handed both of them over to the police. (Representational)

New Delhi: 

A class 10 student from a private school in west Delhi's Vikaspuri was arrested after he allegedly brought a pistol to the to threaten a senior with whom he had a fight, police said Friday. He also brought two men along to help him.

The next day, he along with two others went to the school with a pistol and started quarrelling with the senior and his friends and showed them a pistol, the officer said.

They were overpowered by two guards in the school and handed over to police, the officer added.

