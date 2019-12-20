'Ache Beete 5 Saal...': AAP's 2020 Campaign, Powered By Prashant Kishor

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is seeking re-election in 2020 polls

Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched its campaign for next year's Assembly elections today. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's party, which swept to victory winning 67 of 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly in 2015 polls, will fight this election in collaboration with master strategist Prashant Kishor's consultancy firm I-PAC by its side. The party also revealed its official slogan - 'Ache beete 5 saal, lage raho Kejriwal (Past five years have been good, keep going with Kejriwal') - at today's event.

AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha spoke to NDTV earlier today and said the party looked forward to a "productive association with I-PAC" and expressed confidence that the "revolutionary work by Chief Minister Kejriwal" would be rewarded by Delhi voters.

"Chief Minister Kejriwal's work has been appreciated by the people. The party slogan - 'Ache beete 5 saal, lage raho Kejriwal' - has come from them... the people say the last five years have been great and they want this to continue," Mr Chadha said.

Prashant Kishor's Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), which has been widely credited for "chai par charcha" campaign that helped the BJP come to power in 2014, is also working with Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ahead of state elections in 2021.

Mr Kishor is also a senior office-bearer with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United), a key BJP ally, a fact Mr Chadha played down. The AAP and the BJP have been embroiled in a long-running and bitter feud over the past months, with control of the national capital at stake.

"The association is with an entity that does strategic consulting. We are looking at this association as one with a political strategic consultation... Mr Kishor will be best-placed to answer his political leanings," Raghav Chadha told NDTV.

There have been reports of differences between JDU chief Nitish Kumar and Mr Kishor over the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, or CAA, and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Mr Kishor, whose wife is Assamese, has been highly critical of the new law, against which massive and violent protests have broken out in at least 13 major cities.