'MCD Mein Bhi Kejriwal': AAP's Theme Song For Delhi Civic Body Polls

The 'Kejriwal in MCD' slogan is resonating everywhere, said Manish Sisodia. (FILE)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday launched its theme song for the upcoming civic polls in New Delhi.

The song, 'MCD mein bhi Kejriwal' (Kejriwal in MCD as well), has been sung by the party's Timarpur MLA Dilip Pandey.

The 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) goes to polls on December 4 while the results will be declared on December 7.

Aam Aadmi Party ने MCD चुनाव के लिए Campaign Song Launch किया 🎶🔥



दिल्ली की जनता को अब कूड़ा और 'कूड़े के पहाड़' नहीं चाहिए, उन्हें दिल्ली को World Class City बनाने के लिए MCD में केजरीवाल चाहिए।#MCDMeinBhiKejriwalpic.twitter.com/T3gL4sFxTj — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 15, 2022

The 'Kejriwal in MCD' slogan is resonating everywhere and this is reflected in the song, said Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

"People are saying that we gave an opportunity to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and he ensured that we got good government schools, hospitals, free bus rides for women in DTC (Delhi Transport Corporation) buses and the government has been working with honesty.

"The BJP was given the opportunity to run the MCD and they gave garbage mountains and stray animals roaming the lanes. What was the advantage of giving BJP an opportunity in the MCD for 15 years?" Sisodia said.

The BJP also unveiled its theme song for the high-stakes MCD polls on Tuesday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)