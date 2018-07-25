AAP's Amanatullah Khan Says Will Admit Children To Government School

Education has been one of the priorities of the ruling AAP in Delhi.

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan has said he will admit his children in a Delhi government school, with an aim to remove biases in people's minds against these institutions.

Mr Khan said he will seek admission of his two children at a government school in the Joga Bai area of his constituency Okhla tomorrow.

"I will get my son Anas Khan admitted in class 9 and daughter Tahora in class 6 at Joga Bai government school tomorrow," he said.

His children were studying in the Hamdard Public School.

"I believe my children will have good education at the government school," the AAP MLA said.

Mr Khan said his move was also aimed at "inspiring people to shed their bias against the Delhi government schools".

"A lot of changes have taken place in the government schools. Infrastructure has improved manifold while overall quality has also improved," he said.

Education has been one of the priorities of the ruling AAP in Delhi.

Deputy Chief Minister and incharge of Education Department Manish Sisodia has spearheaded several innovations in school education, including launch of 'Happiness Curriculum' for students from nursery to class 8 in government schools.

The AAP government has steadily kept the budgetary allocation for education at higher levels after coming to power in 2015.

The budget for 2017-18 allocated Rs 11,300 crore for education sector that was 24 per cent of the total outlays. It was Rs 10,690 crore in the previous year.