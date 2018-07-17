AAP Upset After Delhi Lt Governor Approves Restructuring Of State Cadre

Anil Baijal yesterday gave "in-principle" approval to restructuring of DASS and the Steno cadre.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal yesterday gave "in-principle" approval to restructuring of Delhi Administrative Subordinate Services (DASS) and the Steno cadre, an official memorandum of service department said.

However, the move is expected to trigger another round of tussle between the ruling AAP government and the L-G's office with the party calling it a "violation" of the Supreme Court's decision.

The AAP also accused the L-G of trying to "cling on" to the "services" so that the MHA continues to control the officers in the Delhi government.

The apex court had on July 4 defined the role of the elected government and the L-G in city administration.

The control over services department has been a bone of contention between the AAP government and the L-G's office.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj termed the move as a "mockery" of the Constitution and a blatant attempt to "subvert and thwart" the SC decision which laid down in clear terms that the "L-G has no independent powers".

There are three cadre officers - IAS, DANICS and DASS- in the Delhi government. After IAS cadre, DANICS is considered the second highest cadre, whose officers are also appointed through UPSC exam, while DASS employees are appointed Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSB) and other boards.