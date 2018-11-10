Will Delhi Police File Complaint Against Manoj Tiwari? Asks AAP

Arvind Kejriwal has been named in police complaint by Manoj Tiwari. (File)

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday accused Delhi Police of working at the behest of its "political master" and registering a first information report or FIR against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal but not against BJP leader Manoj Tiwari in connection with a ruckus at the inauguration of the Signature Bridge.

Delhi Police, however, said it is following the due procedure and the matter related to the ruckus on November 4 is being probed by the crime branch.

At a press conference, AAP leaders Atishi and Raghav Chadha alleged that the police failed to register an FIR against Mr Tiwari despite video evidence of him instigating people, assaulting on-duty police officials to sabotage a public event in a "premeditated attack".

They said the police, instead, registered a case against Mr Kejriwal by "blindly pasting the sections" mentioned by Mr Tiwari in an email complaint sent to the department.

"While Arvind Kejriwal's Delhi government gives a compensation of Rs one crore to the family of any police officer who loses his life in line of duty, on the other hand BJP leaders insult, assault and throw punches at senior police officers and enjoy impunity," Mr Chadha said.

Delhi Police said it has registered three cases in connection with the ruckus and said that a "proper and fair investigation" is being carried out.

"The complaint filed by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari had named Kejriwal and the complaint was replicated in the FIR. It cannot be said that Kejriwal has been named as accused. The FIR is always the gist of the complaint which contains the allegations of the victim," said an officer, requesting anonymity.

The officer said the case registered on Mr Tiwari's complaint has sections of criminal intimidation, attempt to commit culpable homicide, voluntarily causing hurt and wrongful restraint.

The other two cases have sections of voluntarily causing hurt and wrongful restraint and criminal conspiracy, he said.

Ms Atishi and Mr Chadha said more than a dozen "fake" cases against AAP leaders have fallen flat and courts have reprimanded Delhi Police for filing "motivated" cases against AAP.

This FIR will face the same fate and find its way to the trash cap, the leaders said and added that the AAP is prepared to go to the highest court for justice.

Ms Atishi said: "It is to be seen now if Delhi Police will lodge an FIR against Manoj Tiwari and his mob against whom there is videographic evidence of clear intent of violence or will it be swift in acting upon its political master's orders and file an FIR against Amanataulla Khan who acted in defence and against Arvind Kejriwal who was in fact the victim."

On Tuesday, police registered three cases, including one against AAP legislator Amanatullah Khan, in connection with the ruckus at the inauguration of the bridge.

The cases were later referred to the crime branch.

The cases were registered on complaints of Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, his colleague B N Jha and an Aam Aadmi Party worker Taukir.

In the complaint against Mr Khan, Mr Tiwari alleged that he pushed him down and threatened to shoot him.

Mr Tiwari and his supporters allegedly got into a scuffle with AAP workers and police officials at the inauguration event, where they had gone to protest for apparently not being invited despite Mr Tiwari being the member of parliament from the area.