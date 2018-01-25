AAP Says Chief Minister's Car Not Allowed Inside Raj Niwas, Terms It "Insult" L-G Anil Baijal had invited the Chief Minister and other dignitaries for 'At-Home' function at Raj Niwas ahead of Republic Day celebrations.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Aam Aadmi Party claimed that Arvind Kejriwal's vehicle was not allowed inside the Raj Niwas. New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party claimed that Arvind Kejriwal's vehicle was not allowed inside the Raj Niwas, the Delhi Lt Governor's official residence, and termed it an "insult" to the chief minister.



The Delhi Police, however, said according to "protocol and space constraint", no vehicles of the Delhi government were permitted inside Raj Niwas premises.



L-G Anil Baijal had invited the Chief Minister and other dignitaries for 'At-Home' function at Raj Niwas ahead of Republic Day celebrations.



AAP's chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that similar "humiliation" was meted out to Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.



"The L-G continues to lower the dignity of his post. Personally, it doesn't matter if the CM's car is stopped and his invitation is checked by the police and is then told that his vehicle cannot go inside (Raj Niwas) and ask him to walk.



"Even Pakistan did not treat (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi in such a manner as is being done by his representatives with the CM," Mr Bharadwaj tweeted.



He alleged that junior officers of the Delhi government and "premium guests" were allowed to enter Raj Niwas in cars. Mr Kejriwal's media adviser Nagendra Sharma alleged that the Lt Governor has insulted the Delhi chief minister.



"Delhi LG insults CM @ArvindKejriwal. The LG had organized a programme at Raj Niwas for Republic Day celebrations.



"Though vehicles of several others were allowed inside LG House, CM & Dy CM were forced to alight outside and kept waiting for a few minutes by the LG security (sic)," Mr Sharma tweeted.



Official sources said former chief minister Sheila Dikshit attended the 'at-home' function and her vehicle was also stopped because of "space constraint".



They said such arrangements are made every year when the Lt Governor invites dignitaries for the 'at-home' function.



The Delhi Police said is a tweet, "Today also, during at home function at Raj Niwas, no vehicle of any officer of Govt. of India or GNCTD was permitted. There was no delay on part of security in letting in the Hon'ble CM and any misinformation to this effect is baseless."



"The at-home function at Raj Niwas is a solemn occasion celebrated every year to commemorate the Republic Day. As per established protocol, convention, and because of space constraint, no vehicles of Delhi Government are permitted inside," it said in another tweet.



However, Mr Bhardwaj asked the police to release the CCTV footage of the Raj Niwas entrance so that it could be ascertained whose vehicles were let in and who were asked to walk.



