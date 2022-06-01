AAP MLA Approaches Court Against 'Bad Character' Tag By Delhi Police

Amanatullah Khan has moved a petition challenging the decision taken by the Delhi police.(FILE)

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to Delhi Police on a plea moved by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan challenging the opening of history sheet by the Delhi police and declaring him as a 'bad character'.

Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain issued notice to Delhi Police to file a response on the plea. The matter is listed for July 28. The bench declined to interfere in the decision taken by Delhi Police.

The bench said the matter is subjudice and they will not act upon it. The court said that the matter required consideration.

The counsel for the petitioner urged the court to pass an interim direction for Delhi Police not to act on the decision.

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan has moved a petition through Advocate M Sufian Siddiqui challenging the decision taken by the Delhi police. He sought quashing of the decision.

The petition has stated that the dossier was leaked to the media in contravention of rules and regulations in this regard which mandate it to be kept confidential.

The petitioner said it is a classic case of brazen abuse of the process of law by the Delhi police.

The plea moved by AAP MLA from Okhla has sought to quash the history sheet and the proposal declaring him a "bad character". He also sought to remove his name from the register for surveillance to keep a close watch on his activities.

The SHO Jamia Nagar had submitted a dossier to the DCP of South East and to the ACP of New Friends Colony along with a proposal of opening a history sheet and tagging Amanullah Khan's name as 'Bad Character'.

The petition said that the approval was granted in a mechanical manner.

