AAP Lawmaker Prakash Jarwal, 2 Others Convicted In 2013 Rioting Case

Delhi Police said Prakash Jarwal and two other convicts were part of that mob which indulged in rioting.

A Delhi Court has convicted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Prakash Jarwal and two others in a 2013 rioting and unlawful assembly case.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal convicted Jarwal and two others -- Salim and Dharam Prakash -- under various sections dealing with rioting, unlawful assembly, voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty, and assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging his duty.

The court also convicted them under the provisions of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

The order was delivered on Tuesday and released on Wednesday.

The court has listed the matter for March 13 for hearing arguments on the point of sentence.

The Delhi Police has alleged that on August 30, 2013, an incident of rioting occurred near Vayu Senabad, MB Road in New Delhi.

In the incident, some of the police personnel trying to control rioting were assaulted and two vehicles damaged, including a DTC bus.

"Since all the three accused were part of the unlawful assembly, which committed these offences in prosecution of its common object, all the three accused shall be liable for the commission of the aforesaid offences with the aid of Section 149 IPC (unlawful assembly). These accused also assaulted ASI Ratan Lal, constable Vineet and Manish. They are liable for their overt acts in assaulting them," the court said.

The court also noted that the prosecution witnesses have clearly deposed about the incident and identified the accused on the spot.