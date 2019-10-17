AAP Government Shares Action Plan To Make Delhi Pothole-Free

AAP government plans to fill up potholes, managed by the Public Works Department, in the next 24 hours.

AAP government today shared an action plan to make Delhi free of potholes. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators and Public Works Department (PWD) engineers inspected 1,260 kilometres of roads recently and found a total of 232 potholes on these roads. These potholes, managed by the Public Works Department (PWD), will be filled in the next 24 hours, the Chief Minister said.

Sharing the government's action plan, Mr Kejriwal said that another 283 damaged patches of roads, which were found during the inspection, will be repaired by October 31.

The remaining 272 larger patches will be resurfaced by November 30, the chief minister said.

While the government is targeting to complete the repair work by November, Mr Kejriwal said that they have 392 identified patches where agencies like the Delhi Jal Board and other agencies are working.

"A meeting of all such concerned agencies will take place on October 24 to fix a deadline for repairing the remaining roads," Mr Kejriwal said.

With Delhi Assembly Elections just months away, the chief minister launched the "Arvind Kejriwal" app yesterday to stay in touch with the people and the AAP volunteers.

The Arvind Kejriwal app, or the AK app, is available in English and Hindi and shows the journey of the Aam Aadmi Party, its achievements and struggle.

The app will also give exclusive access to Delhi Chief Minister's public events and LIVE TV.

He also announced that it will implement the Odd-Even scheme in November to tackle pollution.

