AAP Backup Candidates For Delhi Mayor, Deputy Mayor File Nomination Papers

The AAP's backup candidates for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor in the MCD filed their nominations today, party sources said.

The party's candidates for mayor and deputy mayor -- Shelly Oberoi and Aaley Mohammad Iqbal -- had filed their nominations on Monday.

On Tuesday, the last date to file nominations, Ashu Thakur and Jalaj Kumar submitted their papers. Ms Thakur is the backup candidate for mayor and Kumar for deputy mayor in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Aamil Malik of Karawal Nagar ward, Raminder Kaur from Harinagar ward, Mohini Jeenwal of Seemapuri ward and Sarika Chaudhary of Jangpura ward had also filed their nominations for the Standing Committee on Monday.

The AAP had on Friday finalised six candidates for various MCD posts, including that of mayor and deputy mayor, with Oberoi emerging as its choice for the top post. The names were shortlisted at a meeting of its political affairs committee.

