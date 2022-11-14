'We Will Win 230 Seats In Delhi Corporation Polls,' Says AAP's M Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that he wants people to drive out the BJP

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia has claimed that his party is all set to win 230 seats in the forthcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections. Speaking to NDTV today, the AAP leader said: "We will win 230 seats." Referring to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he added that when people are impressed with Mr Kejriwal's work, that's the kind of mandate they will hand the party.

MCD elections are scheduled to be held on December 4, to elect 250 councillors. Votes will be counted on December 7.

Mr Sisodia said: "I am telling the people of Delhi to drive away the BJP and clean Delhi."

He alleged that the BP has forgotten that the primary role of the municipal corporation is to keep the city clean. He said the party has created a "mess" in the city.

Commenting on the large number of women candidates in the MCD polls this time, the Delhi Deputy CM said that his party has a large number of women workers and it's indeed a very positive sign that in so many seats, women are strong contenders, leaving the general seats open for others to contest.

Further clarifying the point, the AAP leader said: "It's a very positive indicator that this time, we have given tickets to more women than men."

When asked to react to talks of his "imminent" arrest since this August, Mr Sisodia said: "BJP has been trying its best to fabricate these stories. They are unable to figure out whether the municipal elections should be contested on the basis of these fabricated stories or on the issue of garbage. But very soon they'll have to make up their minds."

The Delhi Deputy CM had earlier said that If AAP comes to power in MCD, "all mountains of garbage in Delhi will disappear in five years, we have a plan".

Earlier today, AAP member Vijay Nair, a key aide of Mr Sisodia, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, just ahead of his bail plea hearing against his CBI custody in the case related to the now-scrapped liquor policy of the Kejriwal government in Delhi.

Mr Nair was arrested along with businessman Abhishek Boinpally, accused of lobbying for certain liquor businessmen based in Southern India. Both of them are currently in jail after their arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Earlier this month, the agency had searched the premises of an aide of Mr Sisodia and later questioned him at its office in Delhi.