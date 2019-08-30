Aam Aadmi Party Asks BJP Who Is Its Chief Ministerial Candidate In Delhi

Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled to be held early next year. (File)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has asked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who is the party's chief ministerial candidate who will take on Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi.

In a letter to BJP leader Vijay Goel, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh posed three questions that, he said, the people of Delhi want to ask his party and said he hoped to receive a response within 24 hours.

Mr Singh said he was confused about whom should the letter be addressed to as there are three chief ministerial candidates from Delhi BJP.

"People of Delhi want to ask BJP some questions which is why I am writing this letter. As you have three chief ministerial candidates, I was in a dilemma as to whom should I address it to. Since you are the senior most and experienced, I chose to address it to you," Mr Singh said.

The three questions that the AAP raised were: If his party favoured free electricity up to 200 units to Delhiites; if the BJP was in favour of waiving water arrears for the people, and who is the CM candidate from BJP to take on Arvind Kejriwal in the upcoming Delhi polls.

Urging Mr Goel to give "simple, straight" answers, Mr Singh said BJP leaders either don't answer questions or they duck them.

"BJP never gives simple, straight answers. It either avoids a question by not answering or by ducking it. I request them to give simple reply to the people of Delhi on these issues. I am hopeful he will respond within 24 hours," he said in his letter.

