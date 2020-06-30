80-Year-Old Woman's Decomposed Body Found At Her Delhi Residence

The woman's body has been handed over to the family, police said (Representational)

A highly decomposed body of an 80-year-old woman was found at her residence in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area, police said on Tuesday.

Police were alerted about foul smell coming from the house on Sunday.

"On the second floor of the house, the body of the woman was found on a sofa. She was identified as Rajrani Gulati," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

The room was bolted from inside and the police had to break the latch on the door to enter, they said.

An autopsy has been conducted at AIIMS and the report is awaited. Once the report comes, the exact cause of death will be ascertained. The body has been handed over to family members, police said.

The woman's son Rajesh Gulati (55) along with his family resides on the top floor of the building. The family informed the doctor that the woman had diabetes, the Mr Thakur said.

Rajrani Gulati used to live alone on the second floor, police said.

Last week, Rajesh Gulati visited his sister's house in Delhi's Madangir. He started feeling unwell and got himself admitted to Mehta Hospital there for two to three days, police said.

The woman's other son, who has been bed-ridden for the last two to three months, lives in Chirag Delhi with his family, they added.