80 Staff Members At Delhi Hospital Test Covid+ve In A Month, Doctor Dies

Dr AK Rawat, the surgeon who was vaccinated, died of Covid yesterday

Around 80 medical personnel and a surgeon in Delhi - belonging to Saroj Super Speciality Hospital - have tested coronavirus positive over the last month. Dr AK Rawat, the surgeon who was vaccinated, died of Covid on Saturday. He was 58.

"Around 80 medical staff have tested positive between April and May. Dr AK Rawat was my junior, a surgeon... he succumbed to Covid yesterday," the hospital's Chief Medical Officer Dr PK Bhardwaj told NDTV.

Dr Bhardwaj maintained that Dr Rawat was battling on.

"He (Dr Rawat) was brave enough, he was fighting. He said 'I shall feel alright, I am vaccinated'," Dr Bhardwaj recounted his last exchange with the surgeon.

The grim development comes at a time when the city hospitals are overwhelmed due to surge in coronavirus cases and an increased patient count.

The private hospital last month had moved the Delhi High Court seeking directions for immediate supply of oxygen, a critical component in the treatment of critically ill Covid patients, as it had exhausted its stock.

"Situation has slightly improved but there is always anxiety as to when we will get the next stock of oxygen," said the Chief Medical Officer.

The Supreme Court on Saturday ordered the formation of a 12-member National Task Force to assess availability and distribution of medical oxygen.

Battered by a deadly second wave of the coronavirus, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today further extended the lockdown in the city till May 17, making the restrictions stricter. Even the metro services have been suspended this time.