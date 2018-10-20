8 Cops Injured As Durga Idol Immersion Turns Violent In Delhi

The injured policemen are undergoing treatment. (Representational)

Eight policemen, including a deputy commissioner of police (DCP), were injured on Friday as a group of devotees participating in a Durga idol immersion procession turned violent, police said.

Owing to past experience of traffic congestion, separate entry and exit points were made at Yamuna Ghat this time, joint commissioner of police (Eastern Range) Ravindra Yadav said.

DCP (East) Pankaj Singh, assistant commissioner of police of Mayur Vihar and SHO of Mayur Vihar police station were on duty during the immersion, he said.

A group of devotees from Sriniwaspuri tried to exit from the entry gate, resulting in congestion, he said.

When the staff deployed at the barricades tried to tell them to follow the correct route, they suddenly turned violent, he added.

"It seems they were under influence of liquor," the officer said.

The injured policemen are undergoing treatment, Mr Yadav said.

The DCP was hit on the face with a stick by someone who came from behind him. A police vehicle was damaged and 11 persons have been detained, he said.