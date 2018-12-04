7 Construction Firms Fined For Violation Of Delhi Pollution Control Norms

The building department of the SDMC said that this action will continue.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) slapped seven construction companies with a penalty of Rs 50,000 each for "violating" air pollution control norms, the capital's civic body said.

The SDMC has collected a total of Rs 3.5 lakh as penalties against violation of air pollution control norms in the first three days of December, it said in a statement.

The seven companies fined for violating the air pollution control norms are NBCC, Shapoorji Pallonji Group, ITPO, L&T Construction Transportation and Infrastructure at Bhairo Road, SJ Kumar for DMRC Sarai Kale Khan, DMRC Okhla, and Spencer ISP Network, Okhla.

"SDMC has taken massive action during first three days of December against seven construction companies involved in generating air pollution and deteriorating pollution level in the city. Each company has been fined with an amount of Rs 50,000 resulting in the recovery of Rs 3.5 lakh," the statement said.

The building department of the SDMC said that this action will continue.

The SDMC on December 2 had issued directions to zonal deputy commissioners and other officials to issue challans under the National Green Tribunal rules to discourage people from littering.

"The strict instructions issued against spreading wastes of such kind like used plates, paper containers, plastic cups, etc, will not be tolerated," Municipal Commissioner Puneet Kumar Goel was quoted.

On the night of December 2, SDMC teams had issued 180 challans for littering, it said.