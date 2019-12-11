63% Of Rape Cases In Delhi Recorded Under POCSO Act: Report

From 2014-15 to 2018-19, the number of reported rapes dropped by six per cent. (Representational)

Sixty-three per cent of 1,965 rape cases recorded in Delhi in 2018-19 were committed against children, a study by an NGO said.

According to a statement released by Praja Foundation, of the 1,965 rape cases, 1,237 were registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

"In the data for crimes against children under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, we found that 63 per cent of total rapes in Delhi were targeted towards children," it added.

Outer district had the highest number of cases of rape, 218, molestation, 378, and kidnapping and abduction, 863, while northwest district had the highest number of theft cases ,12,875, reported in 2018-19, it stated.

From 2014-15 to 2018-19, the number of reported rapes dropped by six per cent while molestation cases declined by 30 per cent in Delhi, it stated.

A total of 4,02,512 cases were to be investigated in Delhi in 2017, of which 35 per cent cases were pending for investigation by the year end.