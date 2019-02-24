6-Year-Old Strangled, Allegedly By Unemployed Father In Delhi

It is not clear whether he planned the child's murder or killed him in a fit of rage. (Representational)

Upset over financial troubles, a 46-year-old man in Delhi's Rohini allegedly killed his 6-year-old son on Saturday, police said.

The man used to work as a salesman for a dairy product distributor and had lost his job after the shop shut down. His wife died of cancer in 2017.

On Saturday morning, the man rushed to his landlord and told him that he had killed his son since he was unable to meet the expenses. He then went back to the room and locked himself in. The landlord informed police who found the child's body in the room and arrested the father.

In custody, the man told police that he was being unable to take care of his son's needs due to financial crunch.

Police are investigating whether he killed his son out of rage or had planned it.