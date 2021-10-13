6 Men Arrested For Beating Driver To Death In Delhi On Suspicion Of Theft

People found the driver's body on the roadside bearing injury marks, said the police. (Representational)

Six men have been arrested for allegedly killing a 28-year-old driver on suspicion of theft, and later dumping his body on a roadside in outer Delhi's Nihal Vihar area, the police said today.

The victim, identified as Gagandeep, drove a Maruti Eeco van but was out of work at the time, the police said.

The incident came to light on Tuesday, when people found his body on the roadside bearing injury marks, police said.

"We got a PCR call at 10:08 am that a body is lying on the main road of Chander Vihar, which had led to traffic jam on the road," senior police official Parvinder Singh said.

Gagandeep's sister-in-law lodged a complaint with the police in which it stated that he was beaten up by Munna Kumar (19), Jaldhar Kewat (45), Shukkar Kewat (48), Kishan Yadav (41), Ramesh Kumar (19), and Kamal Kumar (22), who were from the same area, Mr Singh said.

A case was registered and the scene of crime was thoroughly inspected.

Police interrogated a few witnesses, who testified that a few people had beaten up Gagandeep on suspicion of him entering their huts and stealing their mobile phones, said the police official.

Based on the description provided by these witnesses, the six accused were arrested from their hideouts within eight hours of the crime being reported, he said.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that they beat up the victim after tying him with a rope. After he died, Ramesh Kumar and Kamal Kumar used a rickshaw to dump his body, the police said.