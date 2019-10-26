50-Year-Old Man Found Hanging From Tree In Delhi, Cops Rule Out Foul Play

The man worked as a labourer at a construction site, the police said (Representational)

A 50-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree on Babar Road in central Delhi's Bengali Market area on Saturday morning, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Basant Lal. He worked as a labourer at a construction site in Pragati Maidan, they said.

The police were informed about the incident at around 9:30 am on Saturday.

"The man was found hanging from a tree on Babar Road. He allegedly committed suicide. However, no suicide note was found from the spot," a senior police official said.

The family members of the deceased informed the police that Basant Lal was suffering from depression for quite sometime, the officer said.

The police have ruled out foul play in the incident. The body will be handed over to the family after conducting an autopsy, they said.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)



Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)

