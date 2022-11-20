5 Uzbekistan Women Who Went Missing From Shelter Home Found: Delhi Cops

They alleged that they were being kept in unsuitable conditions, cops said. (Representational)

Five Uzbek women, who were rescued from human traffickers and later went missing from a shelter home in Dwarka, were found in south Delhi's Neb Sarai area, police said on Saturday.

The women who were rescued by an NGO - Empowering Humanity - later told police that they had left the shelter on their own to live with people known to them as the organisation asked them for money and did not give them proper food.

According to police, the NGO's staff informed Dwarka North police station about the missing women on November 2.

The NGO stated that on August 25 it had rescued seven Uzbek women from human trafficking and handed them over to the Uzbekistan Embassy, which asked them to look after the women for some time, a senior police officer said.

A case in this regard was registered at Chanakyapuri Police Station at that time.

On the embassy's request, the NGO sheltered five of the women (aged between 18 to 37 years) in a society in Dwarka Sector-16B, they said. On October 28, the women were found missing, the officer said.

As per the statement of the complainant, a case under section 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine a person) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered, he said.

During the investigation, raids were conducted in Delhi and NCR. Later, police received information that one Sabina alias Axmedura Gulsunoy and her husband Ullubek had taken these women with them, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan said.

The whereabouts of Sabina and Ullubek were traced to Greater Noida. Both Sabina and her husband Ullubek were interrogated and the missing women were recovered from a flat in the Neb Sarai area, the DCP said.

Their medical examination has been conducted and since they cannot converse in English or any other local language, their statements have been recorded in the court through a translator, he said.

They have alleged that they were being kept in unsuitable conditions in Dwarka, therefore, they left on their own to stay with Sabina, the DCP said.

They have also levelled allegations against the NGO for demanding money in exchange for letting them go, he said, adding that the allegations are being investigated.

