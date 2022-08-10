5 Minors Stab 21-Year-Old To Death In Delhi's Mayur Vihar, 3 Detained

Delhi stabbing: The victim and the attackers knew each other, police said. (Representational)

Five minors stabbed a 21-year-old man to death in the Mayur Vihar area of the national capital, said police on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Tushar.

According to Delhi Police, the incident took place in Mayur Vihar on August 8 after an argument. Three of the accused have been detained by the police.

Mayur Vihar Police Station received a call about the stabbing at 16 Block Trilokpuri. Upon reaching the spot, police found that the injured had already been shifted to LBS Hospital.

However, at LBS Hospital, it was revealed that the victim was declared brought dead.

"The body of the victim has been preserved in the mortuary. The place of occurrence was inspected and exhibits were lifted from the spot," said police.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered and an investigation was taken up.

During the investigation, on the basis of examination of eye witnesses and analysis of CCTV footages, five persons, who are all minors, were identified and three of them were detained.

"Initial examination has revealed that the victim and attackers knew each other. Yesterday, they had an altercation over some issue and during the altercation, they stabbed the victim," it added.

Further investigation is underway.

