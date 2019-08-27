5 Complaints Filed In Theft Of Phones At Arun Jaitley's Funeral: Cops

On Monday, Patanjali spokesperson SK Tijarawala had alleged that his mobile phone and that of 10 others, including Union minister Babul Supriyo, were stolen at the cremation on Sunday.

Delhi | | Updated: August 27, 2019 21:24 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
5 Complaints Filed In Theft Of Phones At Arun Jaitley's Funeral: Cops

Police said they are tracking the phones and also probing the roles of gangs operating in the area (File)


New Delhi: 

Five complaints have been filed with the Delhi Police over alleged mobile phone thefts during cremation of former finance minister Arun Jaitley at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi, officials said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Patanjali spokesperson SK Tijarawala had alleged that his mobile phone and that of 10 others, including Union minister Babul Supriyo, were stolen at the cremation on Sunday.

Police said they are tracking the mobile phones and also investigating the roles of gangs operating in the area.

"We received five online complaints at Kashmere Gate police station and FIRs were registered on the basis of the complaints. The mobile phones were immediately put on tracking mode but they are still switched off," a senior police officer said. 



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Delhi PoliceArun JaitleyBabul Supriyo

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Chandrayaan 2ChidambaramAmazon FireYoga PoseAsteroidArvind KejriwalITR FilingPNR StatusSahoo MovieRealme 5Mi A3Renault TriberBSNL

................................ Advertisement ................................