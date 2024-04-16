45-Year-Old Man Jumps Off Mobile Tower In Delhi, Dies: Cops

The body was handed over to the family after the postmortem, police said (Representational)

A 45-year-old man committed suicide by jumping off a mobile tower here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident was captured in a mobile video clip, which was also shared on the social media.

According to police, they received a call in the afternoon about a man climbing on a mobile tower located at the Meethapur Chowk in southeast Delhi's Jaitpur area.

A police team reached the spot and while they were trying to rescue the man, he jumped from the tower and died on the spot, a police officer said.

The family members of the man, who lived nearby, was informed. They told the police that he was suffering from a major health issue, the officer said.

Police said the man was depressed, due to which he died by suicide.

No foul play was suspected, as per the police.

The body was handed over to the family after the postmortem examination, police said.

