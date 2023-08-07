43-Year-Old Man Found Dead With Gunshot Wound Inside House In Delhi

Jitin Arora was alone at the time of the incident, said police. (Representational)

Body of a 43-year-old man with a gunshot wound was found inside his house in east Delhi's Vishwas Nagar on Sunday, police said.

Jitin Arora, a resident of Arjun Gali, was declared brought dead by doctors at the GTB Hospital, they said.

Jitin Arora was alone at the time of the incident as his wife was out for some work and his son and daughter had gone for tuition classes, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said.

The body was found inside the bedroom by the children. His licenced pistol was lying beside him, police said.

Prima facie, it looks like a case of suicide as no foul play has been suspected by the family, the DCP said.

During the preliminary enquiry, it has come to notice that the dead had some financial issues, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)