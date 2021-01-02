4 Rescued By Firemen At Harley Davidson Showroom In Delhi, Fire Under Control

A fire broke out at a Harley Davidson showroom in west Delhi's Moti Nagar early this morning

A major fire broke out at a showroom of motorcycle company Harley Davidson in west Delhi's Moti Nagar in the early hours of the morning today.

The fire broke out at the first and second floors of the building around 1 am, following which a call was made to the fire department, who then sent 25 fire engines to the location.

Four people - 23-year-old Mohammad Shadab, 21-year-old Dhirender, 20-year-old Kiran, and 24-year-old Riya - were rescued from a nightclub on the third floor of the building, fire officials said.

The fire was finally brought under control at around 5:50 am, a senior fire official said.

The first and second floors of the showroom were severely damaged by the fire, the officials said, adding that some portions of the ground floor and the basement were also damaged.

There is a nightclub on the third floor of the building and a restaurant on the terrace.

The cause of the fire is yet to be known, and an investigation is being carried out.