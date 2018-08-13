4 Delhi Principals To Issue Learner's Driving Licence To Students

The directors and principals of GB Pant Institute of Technology, Industrial Training Institute, Pusa, Acharya Narendra Dev College and Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies will be giving the licenses

Delhi | | Updated: August 13, 2018 20:30 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
4 Delhi Principals To Issue Learner's Driving Licence To Students

More colleges will be added to the list, a government official said (Representational)

New Delhi: 

In a first of its kind initiative, principals of four Delhi government colleges were appointed as the Licensing Authority for issuing Learner's Driving License for students.

In a notification issued by the Transport Department on Monday, the directors and principals of GB Pant Institute of Technology, Industrial Training Institute, Pusa, Acharya Narendra Dev College and Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies will be giving the licenses.

"Directors/principals of these educational institutes are hereby appointed/empowered as Licensing Authority for the issuance of Learner's Driving License to their students subject to the conditions," reads the notification.

Slowly, more colleges will be added to the list, a government official told IANS.

A Learner's Licence is valid for up to six months. The initiative will help about two lakh students from various colleges, polytechnics and ITIs in Delhi.

For more Delhi news, click here

 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

DelhiDelhi Goverhment

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India vs EnglandPM ModiHimachal RainSomnath ChatterjeeINR VS USDKerala RainNews in BanglaTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusPrice ComparisonMobikwikAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersSwiggy CouponsZomato OffersUmar Khalid

................................ Advertisement ................................