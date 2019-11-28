34 Air Miss Incidents In Delhi Flight Information Region In 3 Years: Centre To Parliament

During the last 3 years, total of 34 air miss incidents occurred in Delhi flight information region

As many as 34 air miss incidents have occurred in the Delhi flight information region in the last three years and all such incidents have been examined and appropriate steps taken, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said in Lok Sabha today.

Mr Shekhawat also said during Question Hour that there is a need to examine the issue of whether the Air Traffic Control should be separated from the Airports Authority of India.

"During the last three years and the current year (till November 22), a total of 34 air miss have occurred in Delhi flight information region," he said.

'All air miss incidents' investigations are carried out either by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau or by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation depending upon the severity of the incident," Mr Shekhawat added.

Mr Shekhawat, who was replying on behalf of Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, said safety recommendations emanating from the investigation reports are followed up for implementation with agencies concerned so as to prevent recurrence of similar incidents in the future. Mr Shekhawat also said around 1,000 ATC personnel, who are tasked with manning the air traffic, have been recruited by the government in recent times.