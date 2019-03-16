3-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped By Tuition Teacher's Father In Delhi

The accused has been arrested, police said. (Representational)

Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly raping a 3-year-old girl in the national capital's Punjabi Bagh area.

The accused has been identified as the father of girl's tuition teacher, police said, adding he lived in the same neighbourhood as the girl.

An FIR has been filed under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation in the matter is underway, police said.

