3 Men Thrash Preacher In Suspected Road Rage In Delhi

In a suspected case of road rage, three men thrashed a 32-year-old man after he asked them to drive slowly in outer Delhi's Bawana, police said today.Mohd Irshad, an Islamic preacher, was walking toward his home at JJ Colony in Bawana when he saw three men on a motorcycle driving very fast on November 28, police said. He then asked them not to drive too fast on the narrow lane, police said.The men got down from the two-wheeler and thrashed him before fleeing, a police officer said.None of the accused have been arrested yet, though police said they have found CCTV footage of the area in which the faces of the accused are visible.