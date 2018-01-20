17 Killed In Fire At Plastic Factory In Delhi; Some Jumped From Terrace A few of the workers, to save themselves, jumped off the terrace of the building and sustained injuries, according to reports.

Share EMAIL PRINT The fire has been contained on the second floor New Delhi: At least 17 people have died in a major fire at a three-storey plastic factory in north Delhi's Bawana Industrial Area this evening, according to a Fire Services official. A few people are reported to be trapped inside the building and rescue operations are on.



"13 people died on the first floor, three on the ground and one in the basement," a fire services official said.



15 to 20 fire engines are trying to douse the fire which has now been contained to the second floor.



The fire reportedly started on the ground floor of the building, but its exact cause it not known yet.



The workers inside the factory, including some women, could not come out as the fire spread rapidly, covering the exits.



A few of the workers, to save themselves, jumped off the terrace of the building and sustained injuries, according to reports.



The Delhi Fire Services say they received a call about the blaze at the factory around 6.20 pm and 10 fire engines were rushed to the spot immediately.



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted to say that the government is keeping a close watch on the rescue operations. "Very sad to hear about the large number of casualties," he tweeted.



Another minister Satyendar Jain said the government has ordered an inquiry into the incident. "Learnt about a serious fire incident in a private factory at Bawana. Several casualties reported. Monitoring the situation. Ordered enquiry," he tweeted.



With inputs from PTI



