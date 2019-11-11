3 Killed, 1 Injured As Truck Crashes Into Car In Delhi's Okhla

Police has charged the driver for rash driving and causing death by negligence (Representational)

Three men were mowed down while one got injured after a speeding truck rammed into a taxi in Okhla Phase-I in South East Delhi, police said on Monday.

Police said they were informed about the incident on Maa Anand Mai Marg near Indira Kalyan Vihar in Okhla Phase I at around 11 pm on Sunday.

After reaching the spot, they found the truck had a Chhattisgarh registration number and the car bore a Uttar Pradesh number.

Apoorv Sarkar (35), Sushankar Rai (42) and Siddhartha Rai (45), died on the spot, while Roopam Mandal (43) was admitted to a hospital with injuries, the police said.

"During preliminary investigation, it was found that the truck was coming from MB Road side and its driver negligently turned towards Okhla Phase-I and hit a cab coming from Crown Plaza side towards ESI Hospital," said Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast).

The truck crushed the car, leaving its four occupants seriously injured. They were taken to different hospitals, a senior policer officer said.

Mr Sarkar, a resident of Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh, was driving the cab at the time of the incident. He was declared dead on arrival at ESI hospital. He was the brother-in-law of Sushankar and Siddhartha, a senior police officer said.

Siddhartha Rai, who worked as a cab driver in the national capital, was declared dead at the AIIMS Trauma Centre after being referred from ESI Hospital.

Sushankar Rai was declared dead on arrival at Apollo Hospital. He is from Madhya Pradesh and used to do agricultural work. He had come to Delhi to meet his brother Siddhartha Rai, the police said.

Mr Mandal is in ICU at Max Hospital in Saket. He works at a private company and was a friend of Siddhartha Rai.

The truck driver, Ram Rattan (32), was arrested from the spot, police said.

A case has been registered at the Okhla Industrial Area police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for rash driving and for causing death by negligence was registered, they said.

