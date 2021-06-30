3 Killed, 1 Injured As Lift Falls From 7th Floor At Construction Site In Delhi

The incident took place at a Delhi Development Authority (DDA) housing society being built at Dwarka Sector-14 in south-west Delhi.

Three labourers were killed after an open lift fell from the seventh floor in Delhi.

New Delhi:

Three labourers were killed and one was injured on Tuesday after an open lift plunged from the seventh floor of a building being constructed in Delhi.

Three labourers were declared dead in hospital, a senior police officer said.

Two of the men have been identified as Panna Lal Yadav Basant and Mangal Prasad Singh.

A fourth man, 48-year-old Surender Rai, is being treated in hospital.

A case has been filed, the police say, and it lists charges like death by negligence and endangering lives.  