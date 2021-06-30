3 Killed, 1 Injured As Lift Falls From 7th Floor At Construction Site In Delhi

Three labourers were killed after an open lift fell from the seventh floor in Delhi.

Three labourers were killed and one was injured on Tuesday after an open lift plunged from the seventh floor of a building being constructed in Delhi.

The incident took place at a Delhi Development Authority (DDA) housing society being built at Dwarka Sector-14 in south-west Delhi.

Three labourers were declared dead in hospital, a senior police officer said.

Two of the men have been identified as Panna Lal Yadav Basant and Mangal Prasad Singh.

A fourth man, 48-year-old Surender Rai, is being treated in hospital.

A case has been filed, the police say, and it lists charges like death by negligence and endangering lives.