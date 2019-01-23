3 Burn To Death After Car Collision In Delhi's Anand Vihar

A Maruti Omni and a Ford EcoSport caught fire following a collision (Representational)

Three persons were charred to death and two others were injured after the cars they were travelling in collided with each other and caught fire Wednesday on the Anand Vihar flyway in Shahdara, police said.

According to police, a Maruti Omni and a Ford EcoSport caught fire following a collision. Both the vehicles were completely burnt.

The EcoSport collided with the van after jumping from the opposite carriageway, police said.

The victims have been identified as Garv Sehgal, 30, a resident of Krishna Nagar, who was in the Ford EcoSport while the other two were identified as Shamshad, 28, a resident of Mustafabad and Abdul, both of whom were in the Maruti Omni, police said.

One of the injured persons has been identified as Akshay Jain, 21, a resident of Sarita Vihar, who was in the Ford EcoSport at the time of the accident, police said, adding he sustained severe injuries.

The other injured man, Imran, 28, was in the Maruti Omni, they added.

Police said it is yet to be ascertained what led to the accident and whether the occupants of the Ford EcoSport were drunk. There is no CCTV footage of the incident.