26-Year-Old Delhi Man Stabbed To Death After Spat With Neighbours

Seven juveniles, one adult have been apprehended in connection to the stabbing. (Representational)

A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly following a quarrel with his neighbours in northwest Delhi's Samaypur Badli area, police said on Saturday.

According to them, one person has been arrested and seven juveniles have been apprehended in connection with the incident that took place on Thursday.

Police said that Raju (36) allegedly quarrelled with the wife of Bablu, a resident of Jeewan Park in Siraspur, and abused her in an inebriated state.

After some time, Raju brought some other people to Bablu's room where one of them allegedly stabbed him. A case has been registered under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) at Samaypur Badli police station, they said.

The victim, a native of Chhattarpur district in Madhya Pradesh, had recently come to Delhi.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)