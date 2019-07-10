26 Passengers Deboarded From Air France Flight In Delhi Due To Snag

Twenty-six passengers deboarded from Air France flight to Paris at New Delhi

Twenty-six passengers of an Air France flight were asked to exit the plane at the New Delhi airport over "technical problem" in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Air France flight was bound for Paris from Delhi.

The pilot and crew of Air France AF225 flight told the passengers that their checked-in baggage would be offloaded. After which, the crew asked the passengers to disembark so the plane could take off.

#WATCH Staff of Air France flight AF225 from Delhi to Paris asks 26 passengers to voluntarily disembark, as their checked-in luggage would need to be offloaded for the plane to be able to take off, due to a technical problem. pic.twitter.com/LKw5Csq7IE — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2019

It is not known if the deboarded passengers were flown out to Paris on the next Air France flight.

