26 Passengers Deboarded From Air France Flight In Delhi Due To Snag

The pilot and crew of Air France AF225 flight told the passengers that their checked-in baggage would be offloaded due to an unspecified technical glitch.

Delhi | | Updated: July 10, 2019 09:45 IST
Twenty-six passengers deboarded from Air France flight to Paris at New Delhi


New Delhi: 

Twenty-six passengers of an Air France flight were asked to exit the plane at the New Delhi airport over "technical problem" in the early hours of Wednesday. 

The Air France flight was bound for Paris from Delhi.

The pilot and crew of Air France AF225 flight told the passengers that their checked-in baggage would be offloaded. After which, the crew asked the passengers to disembark so the plane could take off.  

It is not known if the deboarded passengers were flown out to Paris on the next Air France flight. 



